Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

MAKSY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

