MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.17 million.

MCFT has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 118.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.63 million, a PE ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.