Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.
MTNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTNB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $311.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.00.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.