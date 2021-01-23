Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

MTNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTNB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $311.13 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 3.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.