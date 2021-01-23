Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $4,202,848.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $4,382,005.25.

On Thursday, December 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $4,249,995.05.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $4,270,425.20.

On Monday, November 23rd, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,461,076.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $3,516,081.20.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $83.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of -214.02 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.12.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

