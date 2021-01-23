Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.24 and last traded at $51.08. 2,305,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,017,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 404,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,751,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

