Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) Head to Head Comparison

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of Acacia Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acacia Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Acacia Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Acacia Communications $464.66 million 10.38 $32.84 million $1.18 97.02

Acacia Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Maxeon Solar Technologies and Acacia Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 0 2 0 2.33 Acacia Communications 0 4 1 0 2.20

Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential downside of 29.41%. Acacia Communications has a consensus price target of $106.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.83%. Given Acacia Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acacia Communications is more favorable than Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and Acacia Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Acacia Communications 12.56% 11.85% 9.53%

Summary

Acacia Communications beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets. It also provides semiconductor products, such as low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into embedded and pluggable modules. The company sells its products through a direct sales force to network equipment manufacturers, network operators, and cloud service providers. Acacia Communications, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts.

