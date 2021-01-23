McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS) Shares Gap Down to $215.00

McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $215.00, but opened at $208.11. McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) shares last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 1,502 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.44 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 193.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L)’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

About McKay Securities Plc (MCKS.L) (LON:MCKS)

McKay Securities Plc is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of office, industrial and logistics buildings within proven markets of South East England and London.

