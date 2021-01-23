mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.00

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.00 and traded as high as $14.83. mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 57,214 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.02 million and a P/E ratio of -22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.04.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) (TSE:MDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc. (MDF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

