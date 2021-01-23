Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

MLCO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,707.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,604,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,609 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,433,875 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,795,000 after buying an additional 2,154,014 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,223,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,625,000 after buying an additional 1,099,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 41.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,516,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,544,000 after buying an additional 1,027,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

