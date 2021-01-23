Meridian Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after buying an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,181,000 after buying an additional 443,973 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,554,000 after purchasing an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,345,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $252,166,000 after purchasing an additional 177,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,183,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,862 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

