Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Insider Timothy B. Lowinger Sells 8,203 Shares

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $19.83 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after buying an additional 972,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after buying an additional 144,299 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares during the period.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

