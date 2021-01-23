Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Down 5.6%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $20.04. Approximately 1,397,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,124,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $209,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 250,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,401 shares of company stock valued at $593,976 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

