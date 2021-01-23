Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.77

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, Meta has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Meta token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00008642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market cap of $42.18 million and approximately $18.98 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00056705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00126096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075418 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00278706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039845 BTC.

Meta Profile

Meta’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,210,217 tokens. The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable. Meta’s official website is mstable.org.

Meta Token Trading

Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.