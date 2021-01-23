MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $386.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Farid Tan sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $303,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 807,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,553,922.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $393,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,614 shares in the company, valued at $17,888,910.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,805. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.