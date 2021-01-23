MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%.

MetroCity Bankshares stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 37,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Nack Y. Paek sold 22,000 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $319,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,557,919.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Farid Tan sold 21,200 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $303,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 807,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,922.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $1,675,805. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.