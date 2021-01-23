MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.88

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and traded as high as $5.97. MFS Special Value Trust shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 9,216 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.22% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.