MGIC Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 8,521 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 610% compared to the average daily volume of 1,200 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 338,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 121,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47,453 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

MTG opened at $12.68 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

