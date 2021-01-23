Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.54. Micro Focus International has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $14.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International in the third quarter worth $58,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 74.2% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

