Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 538.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.8% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,023,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 171.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 231,207 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186,496 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 27.3% in the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.65.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $225.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.