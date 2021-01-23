Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $750.00

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 750 ($9.80) and last traded at GBX 744 ($9.72), with a volume of 67328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 744 ($9.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 718.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 673.64. The company has a market cap of £374.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79.

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC Fund O Inc (MWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.