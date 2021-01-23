MintCoin Trading 55.3% Lower Over Last Week (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $814,170.78 and approximately $14.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MintCoin has traded down 55.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu.

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

