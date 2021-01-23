Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Market Cap Reaches $3.35 Million

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market cap of $3.35 million and $25,346.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can currently be bought for about $13.95 or 0.00043879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 240,358 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored ProShares VIX is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

Mirrored ProShares VIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored ProShares VIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

