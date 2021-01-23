Mirrored Tesla Tops One Day Volume of $292,617.00 (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Mirrored Tesla token can currently be purchased for about $908.56 or 0.02835698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $292,617.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00057810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00279288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00040439 BTC.

About Mirrored Tesla

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,290 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. The official website for Mirrored Tesla is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

