Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.85

Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $13.89. Misonix shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 42,990 shares.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of $241.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Misonix had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Misonix by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Misonix by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Misonix by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Misonix by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 208,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Misonix in the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

