Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L) (LON:MAB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock.

LON MAB opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 186.03. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a twelve month low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 424 ($5.54). The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -10.67.

About Mitchells & Butlers plc (MAB.L)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

