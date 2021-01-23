Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.92

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.92 and traded as high as $42.80. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 394,398 shares.

MTO has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £602.54 million and a PE ratio of 11.47.

About Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

