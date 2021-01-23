Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.60

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

