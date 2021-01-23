Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $406.88

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $406.88 and last traded at $395.00, with a volume of 1778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.25.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion during the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY)

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

