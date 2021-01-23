Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 0.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.