Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.29. Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 51,532 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

About Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.