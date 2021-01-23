MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $198.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. In wet clean applications, the company’s solutions are seeing solid traction. MKS is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. The latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Macroeconomic uncertainty related to COVID-19 is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MKSI. DA Davidson upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.91.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,210,000 after acquiring an additional 108,158 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

