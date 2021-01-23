Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.94.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,621 shares of company stock worth $53,282,557 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 465.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $1,807,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $131.02. The company had a trading volume of 10,067,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,951,790. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $178.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -80.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

