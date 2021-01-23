MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 60,000 Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

ONTX stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.03. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onconova Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

