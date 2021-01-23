MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

