MONECO Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Adobe by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $472.44 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $226.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.