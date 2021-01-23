MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 238.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 67.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 30.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.99. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $171,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,180,299.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.