Monero Classic Market Capitalization Achieves $4.96 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $13,173.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.00433641 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 197.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000225 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.