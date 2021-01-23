MonetaryUnit Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $752,073.71 and $2,379.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00023490 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001302 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001933 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00012874 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 127.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,114,150 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org.

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.