Morgan Stanley Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $89.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.03.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $82.34.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($3.77). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,504 shares of company stock worth $5,969,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

