Morgan Stanley Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $20.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Invesco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Invesco stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Invesco by 1,058.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 81,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

