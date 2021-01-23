Morgan Stanley Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $102.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.28.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $98.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 92,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $8,385,514.56. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

