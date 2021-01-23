Morgan Stanley Boosts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $87.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.65.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

SHAK opened at $111.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.98, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at $88,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $479,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 560,965 shares of company stock worth $48,494,116. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,197,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 12.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 36.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.