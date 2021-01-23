Morgan Stanley Boosts VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target to $26.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. Loop Capital began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth $8,024,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 267.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 367,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

