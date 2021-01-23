Morgan Stanley Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $109.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETR. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 28,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,194,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

