Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Peoples Bancorp worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEBO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 37,973 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 951,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $618.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.