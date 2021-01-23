Morgan Stanley Cuts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,074,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of SM Energy worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 99,085 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 459,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

