Morgan Stanley Increases SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $58.25

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

