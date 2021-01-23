Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Veritone worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VERI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $2,939,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 13.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the third quarter worth $204,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

