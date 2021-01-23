Morgan Stanley Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $79.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.14.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $72.88 on Wednesday. Ameren has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Ameren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,970,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,738,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,382,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,341,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameren by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,073,000 after purchasing an additional 277,654 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.