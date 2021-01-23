Morgan Stanley Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $110.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.